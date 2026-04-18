Three Arrested In Rs 1.6 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

The CBI has arrested three individuals, including a bank official, in connection with a Rs 1.6 crore digital arrest scam that targeted a senior citizen.

IMAGE: Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The CBI has arrested three people in connection with a Rs 1.6 crore digital arrest scam.

An IndusInd Bank assistant manager is among those arrested for their involvement in the scam.

The accused allegedly coerced a senior citizen into transferring Rs 1.6 crore through threats of a digital arrest.

The bank official allegedly helped open a fraudulent account to receive the illicit funds.

Searches were conducted across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and electronic devices.

The CBI has arrested three people, including an assistant manager of IndusInd Bank, in connection with a Rs 1.6 crore "digital arrest" scam, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Digital Arrest Scam Investigation

The agency conducted searches at five locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of the investigation, they said.

The case was transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

According to the agency, the accused allegedly coerced a senior citizen into transferring Rs 1.6 crore with the threat of a so-called "digital arrest", they said.

Bank Official's Role in the Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that the bank official allegedly helped in opening a fraudulent account in the name of a company, into which the illicit funds from the scam were transferred, they said.

"The other two arrested accused were actively involved in arranging mule bank accounts and facilitating the layering and transfer of proceeds of crime from the victim through multiple accounts," the agency said.

Seizure of Evidence

During the course of searches conducted at the premises linked to the accused, various incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized, it said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of fraud, extortion, and conspiracy. The CBI will likely continue its investigation to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify any other individuals involved. Digital fraud cases have been on the rise in India, prompting increased awareness campaigns by law enforcement and financial institutions.