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How Telangana Police Cracked Down on a Massive Mule Bank Account Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 28, 2026 09:48 IST

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Telangana police have successfully dismantled a vast network of illegal mule bank accounts facilitating fraudulent transactions worth Rs 138 crore, arresting 13 individuals in 'Operation Crackdown 1.0'.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Telangana police busted a large network involved in operating illegal mule bank accounts.
  • The operation, named 'Operation Crackdown 1.0', led to the arrest of 13 suspects.
  • The network facilitated fraudulent transactions amounting to approximately Rs 138 crore.
  • The illegal bank accounts were allegedly used to channel proceeds from cyber frauds to foreign destinations.
  • The investigation is ongoing to apprehend remaining suspects and trace international links.

A large network involved in operating illegal mule bank accounts used for fraudulent financial transactions was busted on Saturday, police officials said.

The drive, nicknamed 'Operation Crackdown 1.0' by the Karimnagar police, identified 24 suspects, and 13 of them were arrested, they added.

 

According to the Karimnagar Police Commissioner Goush Alam, the racket facilitated transactions amounting to nearly Rs 138 crore through a network of bank accounts and virtual platforms.

In a press release, he said that the accounts were allegedly used to channel proceeds from cyber frauds, often transferring the money to foreign destinations.

"Multiple cases were registered in connection with the fraud under section 112 (deals with crimes that create public insecurity, often committed by groups or gangs), and 318(4) (deals with cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act (cheating by personation using a computer resource or communication device)," police said.

It was alleged that the cases are linked to transactions routed through RBL (Ratnakar Bank Limited) and certain virtual account platforms, including Rapid Grow Virtual services.

The arrested persons include alleged coordinators, middlemen, bank officials, and account holders from Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts, police said.

Police stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and to trace the international links of the fraud.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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