Bengaluru Police Detain Two Illegal Bangladeshi Residents During Verification Drive

Bengaluru police detained two Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, for illegally residing in the city, highlighting ongoing efforts to address immigration concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a 17-year-old girl, were detained in Bengaluru for illegal residency.

The individuals were working at Winsome Tree Community and residing in the K Narayanapura area.

The detention occurred during a police verification drive initiated following directives from the Karnataka Home Minister.

The detained individuals have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action and shifted to a detention centre.

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a 17-year-old girl, who were residing illegally in the city, were held during a police verification drive, officials said.

The girl who hails from Dhaka, and 23-year-old Mohammed Umar, who hails from Bagerhat district of Bangladesh, were working at Winsome Tree Community here, they said.

The duo, who lived in the K Narayanapura area, under the jurisdiction of the Kothanur police station limits, were caught on Wednesday during a police verification drive, a senior police officer said.

Following an inquiry, the two were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action, he said.

"Further verification and proceedings will be carried out in accordance with immigration rules. Currently, they have been shifted to a detention centre," he added.

These special drives are being conducted following the directives of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who in February instructed the police department to conduct a state-wide drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals or other foreign nationals staying illegally here.