Bangladesh Is All Set For Election Day

Bangladesh holds its general election on Thursday, February 12, amid an intense political campaign across major cities. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party and student-led National Citizen Party mobilise supporters through rallies in Dhaka and Sylhet.

Campaign posters and banners dominate streets as security measures intensify ahead of voting day. Political leaders and candidates engage voters through speeches, leaflet distribution, and interactive campaign events in multiple locations.

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairman Tarique Zia at an election rally in Sylhet. Photograph: Abdul Goni/Reuters

IMAGE: Mirza Abbas, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party candidate, during an election rally in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at an election rally on the Adarsha high school premises in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters chant slogans at an election rally in Dhaka, January 28, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A Bangladesh Nationalist Party election rally in Sylhet. Photograph: Abdul Goni/Reuters

IMAGE: A Bangladesh Nationalist Party rally in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Nahid Islam, convener of the student-led National Citizen Party, distributes leaflets during a campaign in the Rampura area in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Nahid Islam interacts with students during a campaign in the Rampura area in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Nahid Islam addresses voters in the Rampura area in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A banner for Nahid Islam hangs on the road divider in the Rampura area in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Posters and banners of different political parties are displayed on the streets of Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A wall full of election campaign posters in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier checks documents of motorcyclists ahead of the national election in Gopalganj. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A scene ahead of the national election in Gopalganj. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's late father, are displayed at Bangabandhu Gate in Gopalganj. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff