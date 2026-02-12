HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bangladesh Election: Voters in Historic Poll

Bangladesh Election: Voters in Historic Poll

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 15:15 IST

x

Bangladesh held its 13th general election on February 12, 2026, with voters across Dhaka casting ballots in a significant democratic exercise.

The election saw participation from political leaders including Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Bangladesh National Party Chairman Tarique Rahman, with extensive security measures and officials managing the voting process to ensure a smooth electoral experience.

Shafiqur Rahman voting

IMAGE: Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer (president), votes in Dhaka. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Woman voting

IMAGE: A woman votes in a designated area in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
 

Voters in queue

IMAGE: Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Dhaka, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

People waiting to vote

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Voters queuing

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Voters in queue at polling station

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Voters in queues

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Voter thumb marking

IMAGE: Officials mark a voter's thumb with ink in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Woman showing ink mark

IMAGE: A woman shows her thumb with an ink mark after casting her vote in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Tarique Rahman voting

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairman Tarique Rahman votes in Dhaka. Photograph: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)/Handout via Reuters

People voting

IMAGE: People vote in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

BNP supporters

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters ride a vehicle outside a polling station in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Police patrol

IMAGE: Police officers patrol a street during the national election in Dhaka. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Army personnel at polling station

IMAGE: Army personnel assist voters at a polling station in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
 

IMAGE: Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government, and his daughter Deena Afroz Yunus show their ink-marked thumbs after voting in Dhaka. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A voter puts his fingerprint on the ballot paper before casting his vote in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person prepares to vote at a polling station in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the army seen outside a polling station in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff and Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'In Bangladesh, 2 Plus 2 Is Not Always 4'
'In Bangladesh, 2 Plus 2 Is Not Always 4'
'Bangladesh Remains Quiet On China's Influence'
'Bangladesh Remains Quiet On China's Influence'
'Bangladeshi Hindus Hope Jamaat Doesn't Come To Power'
'Bangladeshi Hindus Hope Jamaat Doesn't Come To Power'
'In Bangladesh, India's Choices Are Bad Or Worse'
'In Bangladesh, India's Choices Are Bad Or Worse'
Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'
Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Avoids the Spotlight and Disappears!0:46

Disha Patani Avoids the Spotlight and Disappears!

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:47

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Kashmir Gets first Vistadome Coach as Budgam-Katra Train extends to Vaishno Devi Shrine7:43

Kashmir Gets first Vistadome Coach as Budgam-Katra Train...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO