HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bajrang Dal storms Haridwar college over Iftar at campus

Bajrang Dal storms Haridwar college over Iftar at campus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2025 21:46 IST

x

Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday stormed the Rishikul Ayurvedic College in Haridwar in protest against some Muslim students organising an Iftar party on the campus and inviting outsiders to it.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Police placated the right-wing workers, who left but not before creating a ruckus and warning of a more aggressive agitation if no action was taken in the matter within three days.

On Friday, some Muslim students reportedly organised an Iftar party on the college campus.

 

Bajrang Dal office bearer Amit Kumar alleged that the party had been organised in the "Hindu religious city" as part of a conspiracy to bring outsiders to the college campus.

"Rishikul Ayurvedic College has historical importance. This medical college was established under Rishikul Vidyapeeth, established by Pandit Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya. Students from all over the country come here to get medical education," the Bajrang Dal functionary said.

Organising any such event by non-Hindus in the Haridwar area is already prohibited under the Municipal Corporation bylaws, he claimed.

"A conspiracy is being hatched in the religious city under Islamic Jihad. If the management does not initiate steps for the expulsion of the guilty students within three days, then the Bajrang Dal will be forced to escalate the protest," Kumar warned.

Rishikul Ayurvedic College Director DC Singh on Friday that he received a complaint about some students having a party on campus without getting permission from the administration.

"Some students had brought food items there. We went and stopped the party," Singh said.

A committee of college teachers has been formed to investigate the matter and submit a report, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No one can stop Holi celebrations inside AMU: BJP MP
No one can stop Holi celebrations inside AMU: BJP MP
Maha govt sets up 7 member panel for law on love jihad
Maha govt sets up 7 member panel for law on love jihad
NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean
NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean
AMU students among 3 booked over 'beef biryani notice
AMU students among 3 booked over 'beef biryani notice
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Kareena, Shahid share warm hug on IIFA stage0:57

Kareena, Shahid share warm hug on IIFA stage

WATCH: Why PM Modi suddenly stopped his roadshow2:12

WATCH: Why PM Modi suddenly stopped his roadshow

Unstoppable at 61! Nita Ambani inspires women to prioritise fitness and health4:06

Unstoppable at 61! Nita Ambani inspires women to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD