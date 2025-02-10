HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two AMU students among 3 booked over 'beef biryani notice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2025 18:40 IST

A day after a notice to serve 'beef biryani' for lunch in the Aligarh Muslim University triggered a row, police on Monday registered an FIR in the matter against three persons, including two students and a chief provost of the varsity, officials said.

IMAGE: Aligarh Muslim University's entrance, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station against Mohammad Faiazullah and Mujassim Ahmad, both students, and F R Gauhar, provost for the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall where the notice was put up, they said.

The FIR invokes sections 302 (uttering words etc. with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings), 270 (public nuisance), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 

Stating that the Karni Sena has submitted a memorandum in this regard, circle officer Abhay Pandey said, "We have taken the matter seriously and launched a probe."

Karni Sena's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Gyanendra Singh claimed a message had gone viral on social media announcing a 'beef party' in the Suleman Hall involving both teachers and students of AMU.

The act has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu students in AMU, he claimed, adding that Karni Sena demands strict action against all the accused who should be expelled from the university.

The notice, purportedly issued by two authorised' individuals of the Sulaiman Hall, said, "Sunday's lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand."

Following an uproar over the notice, the AMU administration on Sunday clarified that it contained a "typing error" and assured that those responsible had been issued a show-cause notice.

Member of AMU's public relations department, Vibha Sharma, said, "The matter was brought to our attention. We found that the notice was regarding the food menu. However, it contained a clear typing error. The notice was immediately withdrawn as it had no official signatures, raising doubts about its authenticity."

"Our provost has issued a show-cause notice to the two senior students responsible (for issuing the notice). We are taking this issue seriously to ensure strict adherence to university regulations," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
