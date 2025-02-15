Maha govt sets up 7 member panel for law on love jihad

The Maharashtra Government has set up a seven-member committee headed by the state director general of police (DGP) to study the legal aspects for a new law against forced conversions and cases of 'love jihad".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

The committee includes secretaries of the women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice and special assistance departments, and deputy secretaries of the home department.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday, the committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions.

The committee will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states.

Accordingly, it will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

The ruling Mahayuti had brought up the issue of "love jihad" last year.