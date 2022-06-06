Singing Jana Gana Mana Atop Everest

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal on Mount Everest. Photograph: ANI Photo

Strawberry picking in Phulwama.

Baby turtles making their way to the sea.

And a Queen turns 92.

A school that operates from a hut

Location: Nalanda

We told you about the tragic state of two schools -- one in Bihar and one in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Now, here's government school operating out of a hut in Bulla Bigha, Nalanda district, Bihar.

As there is no building, the 80 students at the primary school in Bulla Bigha sit on the ground to study.

During the rains, it becomes even more difficult for the students.

Do watch and do see what District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar had to say.

Strawberries in Pulwama

Location: Pulwama

Have you ever gone strawberry harvesting?

This year, due to above-normal temperatures, strawberry harvesting has begun early in specific sections of the Kashmir Valley.

While Kashmiri fruits like apples, cherries, grapes, apricots, plums, pomegranates and strawberries popular across the world because of their quality, it's the latter that are first fruit to be harvested in May.

IAF officer sings National Anthem atop Everest

Location: Mount Everest

Scaling Everest is always a rare feat and a matter of pride.

Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal, who is posted at the Indian Air Force's Central Air Command in Prayagraj, took it a notch higher.

"He climbed Mount Everest, sang the National Anthem and hoisted the Indian flag on the summit of Mount Everest on May 21," said the defence PRO.

The IAF added that the wing commander dedicated his feat to unsung heroes and movements that contributed to India's freedom struggle.

Welcome, Olive Ridley turtles!

Location: Berhampur

It's a sight we see every year. And yet, one never tires of it.

Once again, hundreds of Olive Ridleys -- the smallest and most abundant of all sea turtles -- made their way to the ocean after hatching from their nests buried in sand at Odisha's Rushikulya beach on June 1.

Why these women climb down a well

Location: Dindori

It's a terrible situation residents of Ghusiya in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district are facing.

"There are wells, but they all have almost dried up. The hand pumps are dry as well," say the locals.

The women have been forced, by the ongoing water crisis, to walk to a well, which is a kilometre away, in the scorching heat.

They then climb down to the nearly-dry well to fetch water.

"Government employees and political leaders only come during elections," say the angry villagers. "This time we have decided not to give votes until we have proper water supply."

Deccan Queen turns 92

Location: Mumbai

She's the Indian Railways' first deluxe train. And she has run beautifully for 92 years.

The train connects Pune and Mumbai.

The Deccan Queen initially offered only first class and second class accommodation.

A 'Vistadome coach' was introduced last year. Beginning June 22, it will also have Linke Hofmann Busch coaches.

