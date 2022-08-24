News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress with sycophancy jibe

Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress with sycophancy jibe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 24, 2022 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quit the party on Wednesday and alleged that sycophancy is eating into the organisation like "termites".

Photograph: Jaiveer Shergill on Facebook

In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill resigned from the post of the national spokesperson and said the primary reason was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

 

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he wrote.

"However, I shall forever remain indebted for all the opportunities the party has granted me during my association with it," Shergill said.

Asked if he resigned from the party posts or the party's primary membership, he said both.

Elaborating on the reasons why he quit the party, Shergill said decisions were not being taken by the party in public interest and those indulging in sycophancy and ignoring ground realities dominate in the party.

"Those who are capable, want to serve the people, their voices are not heard," he said.

"Sycophancy and coterie is eating into the Indian National Congress as termites," he said.

On his future plans, Shergill said they would only be known in the future.

He added that he had severed all ties with the Congress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
Time For Congress To Split Up?
Time For Congress To Split Up?
Watson expects Kohli to regain spark in Asia Cup
Watson expects Kohli to regain spark in Asia Cup
All about Vishvapradhan, Adani's NDTV buyout vehicle
All about Vishvapradhan, Adani's NDTV buyout vehicle
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote; BJP stages walkout
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote; BJP stages walkout
What is Yuki doing with Kyrgios?
What is Yuki doing with Kyrgios?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'

'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'

For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!

For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances