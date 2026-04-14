Aviation Firm Director, Dhaba Owner Arrested in Delhi Brigadier Assault Case

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, including an aviation firm director and a dhaba owner, following the assault of an Army brigadier and his son who confronted them for drinking in public, sparking outrage and a swift investigation.

Photograph: X

Key Points An aviation firm director and a dhaba owner have been arrested for assaulting an Army brigadier and his son in Delhi after the officer objected to their public drinking.

The incident occurred in Vasant Enclave, Delhi, after the brigadier and his son confronted the men drinking in a parked car outside their residence.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the involvement of other individuals in the assault, seizing the Mercedes car linked to the incident.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed the police to provide security to the brigadier's family and ensure a swift investigation.

The Indian Army has taken cognisance of the assault and is assisting the Delhi Police in the investigation, expressing concern over the incident.

The director of an aviation firm and a dhaba owner were arrested in connection with the assault on an Army brigadier and his son after the officer objected to the duo drinking alcohol in a car parked outside his residence in Delhi's Vasant Enclave, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), both residents of Mehram Nagar in Vasant Enclave.

Satender is the director of Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, a firm that offers charter and cargo flight services and deals in purchase and sale of aircraft and aircraft parts. Sharma runs a local eatery, Pandit Ji Dhaba, in Mehram Nagar, a police statement said.

The arrests were made three days after the police registered an FIR against Satender, Sharma and their associates in the incident that took place on Saturday.

"We have arrested the accused from Delhi. We are verifying the number of people involved in the incident," said another police officer, who added that police have seized the Mercedes car linked to the incident.

Army brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his IIT graduate son Tejas Singh Arora were allegedly assaulted on Saturday night, while the officer's wife was threatened and abused, when they objected to the accused drinking in a car outside their residence.

Following the assault, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the brigadier and his family. Sandhu expressed concern over the incident and also spoke with the Army officer.

In a post on X, the lieutenant governor said, "I have personally spoken with Brigadier P S Arora to enquire about the incident and their well-being. I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible."

According to police, the incident took place on the night of April 11, when the brigadier and his son were taking a walk after dinner and noticed two men drinking in a car parked outside their residence.

When Arora objected to them drinking in the residential area, the situation escalated quickly. A group of men arrived at the spot and allegedly attacked the officer and his son, and also abused and threatened the officer's wife, police said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Tejas Arora had said, "On Saturday night, after dinner, my father Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and I were out for a walk. We saw two men inside a luxury car openly drinking and smoking."

He said they politely asked the men to move elsewhere, as it was a residential area and public drinking was inappropriate.

"The moment we requested them to leave, they became hostile and dared us to call anyone. My father then asked me to call the police control room," he said.

Tejas Arora further alleged that the police personnel who arrived at the spot refused to record their complaint.

He said he was assaulted for around 15 minutes, while his father was also surrounded and attacked. The family alleged that police personnel present at the scene did not intervene effectively.

The brigadier's wife also accused the police personnel of inaction despite her repeated pleas for help during the incident.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Delhi Police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (any word, gesture, act or object intrusion intended to insult the modesty of a woman or violate her privacy), 191(2) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During preliminary enquiry, a lapse was found on part of the investigating officer, following which he was sent to the district lines.

Several videos of the incident, showing two men inside the car holding liquor bottles, have surfaced on social media, triggering widespread public outrage.

The Indian Army had taken serious cognisance of the matter and directed its military police to assist the officer. The Army authorities had also approached the Delhi Police, seeking expeditious investigation and prompt action in the case.

Public Outrage and Army's Response

A former Army officer, Colonel Danvir Singh, said on X that he spoke to Brigadier Arora.

In his post, Colonel Singh alleged that the "Mercedes Benz goons" were consuming alcohol in public. When objected to, the "anti-social" "car-o-bar duo" called in seven to eight accomplices who were close by and assaulted the brigadier and his son. The brigadier, who was part of numerous operations in the hinterland of Kashmir and elsewhere, and his son sustained injuries in the scuffle that ensued, Colonel Singh said.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in the assault.