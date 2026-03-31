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Home  » News » Palghar Autorickshaw Driver Arrested After Brutal Attack on 4-Year-Old

Palghar Autorickshaw Driver Arrested After Brutal Attack on 4-Year-Old

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 18:49 IST

In a shocking incident in Palghar, an autorickshaw driver was arrested after a CCTV camera captured him brutally attacking a four-year-old boy, leaving him in critical condition and sparking outrage.

Key Points

  • An autorickshaw driver in Palghar, Maharashtra, brutally assaulted a four-year-old boy after an argument with the child's father.
  • The driver, identified as Sandeep Pawar, slammed the child to the ground and struck his head with an iron rod.
  • The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, leading to the immediate arrest of the accused.
  • The critically injured child, named Vignesh, is currently battling for his life in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.
  • Police have registered a case against Pawar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act, and an investigation is underway.

An autorickshaw driver brutally assaulted a four-year-old boy by lifting him by his legs and slamming him to the ground before smashing his head on an iron rod following an argument with the minor's father in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a housing society at Vasai on Monday night, following which the accused was arrested, they said, adding that the critically-injured child is battling for life in a hospital.

 

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Details of the Assault

"The brutal incident took place around 8 pm on Monday. A minor argument between the accused autorickshaw driver Sandeep Pawar and the child's father Atul Kondhare took a gruesome turn," senior police inspector Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar told PTI.

The boy, Vignesh, was playing with other children in a parked autorickshaw. The accused then walked up to the vehicle and pulled the child out by his legs. He then lifted the minor in the air and forcefully slammed him to the ground, he said.

"But the brutality did not stop there. Pawar then rushed inside the building while holding the child, and smashed his head against an iron rod before throwing him to the ground again. This was done solely to avenge a fight he had earlier with the boy's father over a minor issue," Ghadigaonkar added.

The child sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Mira Road. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the medical facility and is battling for life, he said.

Legal Action and Investigation

Accused Pawar was later arrested and remanded in three days of police custody by a local court.

A case was registered against him under section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the police official said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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