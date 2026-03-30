Maharashtra Driver Attacked After Dispute Over Roadside Stop

A driver in Maharashtra suffered a brutal attack, including having his genitals severed, following a roadside argument, prompting a police investigation into the shocking road rage incident.

Key Points A driver in Maharashtra was brutally attacked after a dispute over a roadside stop.

The victim's genitals were severed during the assault by occupants of a van.

The incident occurred near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road.

Police have registered a case and are searching for the six to seven suspects involved in the attack.

The victim is receiving treatment at the Gangapur sub-district hospital.

Unidentified van occupants allegedly attacked a goods vehicle driver and severed his genitals after a quarrel over stopping at a sharp turn in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road, and a search was on for the culprits, they said.

The 32-year-old victim was returning with a friend after dropping off a consignment in his mini pick-up vehicle, an official from Gangapur police station told PTI.

The vehicle halted at a sharp turn due to a technical problem. A passing van narrowly avoided a collision with it, sparking a quarrel between the occupants of the two vehicles.

The victim fled into a nearby field, chased by six to seven persons from the van. They allegedly thrashed him and severed his genitals before abandoning him on a nearby road, the official said.

The victim was later taken to the Gangapur sub-district hospital for treatment, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

"We have registered a case in this connection. We have learnt that a group of six-seven persons was allegedly involved in this incident. They are on the run, and we are searching for them," the official said.