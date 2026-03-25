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Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver Held in Hit-and-Run Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 22:21 IST

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Bengaluru police have arrested an autorickshaw driver after CCTV footage revealed he was responsible for a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, whose body was later found in a garbage heap.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrest autorickshaw driver Basavegowda in connection with the death of a 50-year-old woman.
  • The victim, Kempamma, was hit by the autorickshaw near Kengeri while returning from Mandya.
  • The driver panicked after the accident and disposed of the body in a garbage heap in Mylasandra.
  • CCTV footage and technical evidence led to the arrest of the accused driver.

Days after the body of a woman was found dumped in a heap of garbage here, police have arrested an autorickshaw driver as investigation revealed that she was hit by his vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Basavegowda (50), they said.

 

According to police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am on Monday near Kengeri, when the victim, Kempamma (50), was returning from her hometown in Mandya after a train journey. The autorickshaw driver allegedly hit her, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.

He panicked and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors advised him to shift the injured woman to a speciality hospital. However, on the way, he realised that she had succumbed to her injuries, a senior police officer said.

Fearing consequences, he allegedly disposed of the body in a heap of garbage behind a bus stop in Mylasandra, he said.

The body was later discovered by passersby, who alerted the police.

Investigation and Arrest

With the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence, the accused was traced and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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