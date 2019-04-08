The 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly election sentiment meter

Last updated on: April 08, 2019 20:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh will witness the Lok Sabha election 2019 along with assembly polls simultaneously.

The state is historically home to bipolar politics and had witnessed a one-to-one fight between the Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party until the state's bifurcation.

However, this time around the battle for the 175-member assembly will be between TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.

People in Andhra Pradesh will vote for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections on April 11 and results will be declared on May 23.

Above is a sentiment meter for the 2019 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes.

Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party.

A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the sentiment meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.