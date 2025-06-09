Protests And Violence In The City Of Angels

US President Donald Trump deployed the California National Guard -- over California Governor Gavin Newsom's objections -- in Los Angeles as angry demonstrations against federal immigration sweeps rocked the City of Angels.

IMAGE: A car burns on Atlantic Boulevard in the Los Angeles county city of Compton, June 7, 2025 during a standoff by protesters and law enforcement following multiple detentions by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photograph: Barbara Davidson/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator reacts while sitting down in front of members of the Los Angeles metro police during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sticker against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the California National Guard stand guard as demonstrations against federal immigration sweeps takes place outside the Edward R Roybal federal building, after their deployment by US President Donald Trump, in response to protests, in Los Angeles, here and below. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against federal immigration sweeps in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator throws rock from an overpass at police vehicles on a highway during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: Waymo cars burn during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator waves a Mexican flag as Los Angeles police officers stand guard during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff