Angry Anti-Trump Protests Spread To Texas

On Monday, June 9, 2025, the Trump administration sent US Marines to Los Angeles and increased raids on suspected undocumented immigrants, causing anger among protesters and Democratic leaders who fear a national crisis.

IMAGE: Protesters and members of law enforcement confront each other during a protest in Los Angeles. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather as USA Customs and Border Protection officers protect the Edward R Roybal federal building in Los Angeles. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against the federal crackdown on illegal immigration in downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold Mexican and Guatemalan flags during the protest in Los Angeles. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator displays a sign with a reference to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and US President Donald John Trump. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather during a protest in Los Angeles. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator has an injury treated during the protests. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest sponsored by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) against President Trump's new sweeping travel ban at the Los Angeles international airport. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator gestures at law enforcement officers during a rally in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators topple a road safety barrier during a protest in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers detain demonstrators during a protest in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

IMAGE: Police detain a protester in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators display the US and Mexico flags during the protest in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

