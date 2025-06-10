Trump deploys more 2,000 National Guard troops in LA amid protests

United States President Donald Trump is sending an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement officers in Los Angeles, the Department of Defence confirmed.

IMAGE: Members of the California National Guard stand outside the Edward R. Roybal federal building after their deployment by US President Donald Trump, in response to protests against immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2025. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Monday's deployment is in addition to the 2,000 National Guard troops ordered to deploy by Trump on Saturday warning of tougher action against those protesting immigration arrests.

"At the order of the President, the Department of Defence is mobilising an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties," Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs, wrote on X.

The latest deployment comes on the same day California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking a judge to declare the deployments unconstitutional.

In response to Monday's filing, a White House spokesperson said California Governor Gavin Newsom should prioritise prosecuting "anti-ICE rioters" rather than suing the Trump administration.

"It's pathetic that Newsom is more focused on saving face than protecting law enforcement and holding criminals accountable," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said. "As the President said, Newsom should thank him for restoring law and order."

During a news conference, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has strongly criticised Trump's decision to federalise the state's National Guard troops, calling it "unnecessary, counterproductive, and unlawful".

This is California's 24th lawsuit in 19 weeks against the Trump administration, Bonta said.

Bonta argues that Trump's order abuses federal authority, violating the 10th Amendment and federal law, as it was made without Governor Gavin Newsom's authorisation and against the wishes of local law enforcement, as per CNN.

Further, Bonta said Hegseth ignored Newsom's request to rescind the deployment.

In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused Trump of "creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the US Constitution."

Notably, the protests erupted after ICE agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants.