Three Arrested For Extortion In ULFA(I) Name In Assam

Three youths have been arrested in Dibrugarh, Assam, for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA(I), targeting a doctor with demands for Rs 60 lakh.

Key Points Three youths arrested in Dibrugarh, Assam for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA(I).

The accused targeted a doctor, demanding Rs 60 lakh through SMS and a letter.

Police launched an operation led by DSP Nayan Moni Barua following the extortion attempt.

The investigation revealed the accused were involved in similar extortion attempts in Upper Assam.

The accused are in police custody for further interrogation and legal action regarding the ULFA(I) extortion case.

Three youths were arrested for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA(I) from Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

Police Action on ULFA(I) Extortion Attempt

Acting on information regarding extortion calls and SMS received by a doctor, Dibrugarh Police immediately launched an operation led by DSP (HQ) Nayan Moni Barua, a senior officer said.

"During the investigation, police identified three accused involved in the extortion attempt. The trio sent extortion SMS messages to the victim and also delivered an extortion letter in the name of ULFA(I), demanding Rs 60 lakh," he added.

Investigation Reveals Wider Extortion Network

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in similar extortion demands targeting multiple victims across Upper Assam, particularly in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.

Accused in Custody Awaiting Legal Action

"All three accused are currently in the custody of Moran Police Station for further interrogation and necessary legal action," the official said.