Rediff.com  » News » Mukesh Ambani gets fresh threat for ignoring previous demand

Mukesh Ambani gets fresh threat for ignoring previous demand

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2023 15:03 IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh threat emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of Rs 400 crore as extortion demand, the Mumbai police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani pose for a photo during the launch of Jio World Plaza mall, at BKC in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per police, two threatening emails were received between October 31 and November 1 and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan.

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," police said.

Earlier, Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

 

The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

"The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom," the Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Ambani and his family members.

The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
