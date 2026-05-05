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How Lucknow Police Busted Kinnar Gang Targeting Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 05, 2026 22:10 IST

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Lucknow Police dismantled a kinnar gang extorting women by using intimidation and obscene behaviour to steal cash and jewellery from unsuspecting victims in markets and residential areas.

Key Points

  • Lucknow Police arrested three members of a kinnar gang involved in extorting money and valuables from women.
  • The gang targeted women in markets and residential areas, using intimidation and coercion.
  • Accused exploited their identity as kinnars to pressure victims into handing over cash or jewellery.
  • Police recovered stolen jewellery and a car used in the crimes.
  • The gang employed app-based cabs to move around and evade police.

The Lucknow Police on Tuesday busted a gang of eunuchs (kinnars) allegedly involved in targeting women in markets and residential areas, using intimidation and coercion to extort money and valuables, an officer said.

Ajay Rawat, alias Rani, 23, Aakash Gupta, alias Kamoulika, alias Kammo, 24, and Rafiq Ahmad, 44, were arrested within 24 hours of a robbery in the Bijnor Police Station area, the officer said.

 

A fourth, Annu, aged about 23, remains absconding.

Kinnar Gang's Modus Operandi

According to the police, the gang exploited their identity as kinnars to pressure victims, particularly women, into handing over cash or jewellery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Amit Kumar Anand told reporters here on Tuesday that the accused would target unsuspecting victims.

"They would approach women in markets or residential areas, claiming there was a marriage in their home and demanding money. If the victims refused, they would resort to obscene behaviour, including removing their clothes, to create panic and embarrassment, and then snatch jewellery," said Anand, flanked by Additional DCP Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar and ACP Rajneesh Verma.

He added that in some cases, when resisted, the accused also turned violent.

Investigation and Arrest

The gang typically used app-based cab services to move through different localities and frequently changed locations to evade police surveillance.

The breakthrough came after scanning nearly 100-150 CCTV camera footage from various locations, and the three were nabbed at the Alinagar Khurd underpass.

A mangalsutra and two pairs of earrings were recovered from their possession, and a WagonR car used in the crime was also seized.

Their last robbery before their arrest was made on Monday with two women out on a morning walk as their victims.

The accused stopped their car near them and snatched their mangalsutra and earrings, scaring them with threats.

During questioning, the accused admitted to committing the crime and said they had divided the looted jewellery among themselves, the police said.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and additional sections were invoked following the recovery of the stolen items.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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