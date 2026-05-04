Assam Verdict: Why BJP Won, Congress Lost

'The BJP successfully merged governance with identity. That's a powerful combination in Assam's political context.'

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for the Assam assembly elections. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'The BJP managed to convert governance into a political narrative.'

The eviction drives from forests, wetlands and satras -- while controversial -- were seen by sections of the majority community as corrective measures to protect land and heritage.

'For many voters, stability matters more than ideology. The government managed to project control and predictability.'

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's emphatic victory in the Assam assembly elections reflects a convergence of governance, political messaging and organisational strength. However, political observers say the outcome also raises deeper questions about sustainability, social cohesion and the Opposition's ability to reinvent itself.

At the centre of the win is Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose leadership defined the campaign. This was the first election fought entirely under his stewardship, giving the BJP a clear face and a centralised command structure.

What tilted the scales in BJP's favour

Analysts widely agree that delivery-backed governance played a crucial role.

"The BJP managed to convert governance into a political narrative. Welfare schemes, infrastructure visibility and the perception of corruption-free recruitment created a credibility loop," said Rituraj Sarma, a Guwahati-based political analyst.

The emphasis on merit-based jobs without 'cash-for-jobs' resonated strongly with the youth, a segment that has historically shown frustration over recruitment irregularities.

Equally significant was the beneficiary base created through welfare schemes, particularly among women. Direct transfers and targeted programmes helped the BJP build a loyal support segment cutting across caste and community lines.

IMAGE: BJP workers celebrate as the party crosses the majority mark in Assam at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Identity politics and consolidation

Beyond governance, the BJP's campaign leaned heavily on identity.

Framing the election as a contest to protect indigenous communities allowed the party to consolidate Assamese and tribal votes, especially in Upper Assam.

"The BJP successfully merged governance with identity. That's a powerful combination in Assam's political context," said Duina Barbaruah, an executive member of the Assam Pradesh BJP.

The eviction drives from forests, wetlands and satras -- while controversial -- were seen by sections of the majority community as corrective measures to protect land and heritage.

Law and order and stability narrative

The NDA also benefited from a perception of improved law and order.

Peace accords with insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Asom, and the surrender of cadres contributed to a sense of normalcy.

"For many voters, stability matters more than ideology. The government managed to project control and predictability," said Asish Dutta, a political analyst.

Where BJP may face questions

Despite the sweeping mandate, observers caution that some of the factors that aided the BJP could pose challenges ahead.

The strong reliance on identity politics could risk deepening social divisions if not balanced with inclusive governance.

"Electoral success built on identity narratives needs careful handling in governance. Otherwise, it can create long-term fault lines," said Bitupon Borah, a political commentator.

There are also concerns about whether welfare-driven support can be sustained fiscally over time without expanding economic opportunities.

IMAGE: Artists perform Nagara Naam at Vajpayee Bhavan in Guwahati as the BJP leads in the Assam assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress: Missed opportunities and structural weaknesses

For the Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, the results expose both strategic and organisational gaps.

Its pitch of unity and 'Notun Axom' failed to match the emotional resonance of the BJP's narrative.

"The Congress message was intellectually sound but politically weak. It did not translate into a compelling electoral story," said Borah.

Alliance reset with mixed results

The Congress' decision to part ways with the All India United Democratic Front and align with regional parties was aimed at countering the BJP's 'pro-Muslim' charge.

While the move may have helped recover some indigenous votes, it also led to fragmentation in minority voting patterns, diluting its overall impact.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate the party's Assam mandate. Photograph: ANI Photo

Organisational deficit

A key disadvantage for the Congress remained its weak grassroots structure compared to the BJP's well-oiled electoral machinery.

"The BJP wins elections at the booth level. The Congress still fights the BJP at the rally level," remarked Sangeeta Das, a political analyst.

The Assam verdict underlines a broader shift in electoral politics -- where delivery, identity and leadership are increasingly intertwined.

For the BJP, the challenge now lies in balancing its political messaging with inclusive governance.

For the Congress, the road ahead requires rebuilding organisational strength, sharpening its narrative, and reconnecting with emerging voter groups in a rapidly changing political landscape.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff