Assam Robbery: Two Arrested After Attack On Doctor's Family

Police in Assam have arrested two individuals following an armed robbery at a doctor's residence in Nagaon, where the doctor and his wife were attacked, prompting a thorough investigation into the crime.

Key Points Two people have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery at a doctor's residence in Nagaon, Assam.

The doctor and his wife were attacked during the robbery, with the wife sustaining critical injuries.

Police are investigating the involvement of five people in the crime and have gathered important leads.

The family alleges a previous theft at the same house and suspects possible political rivalry behind the attack.

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the armed robbery at a doctor's residence in Assam's Nagaon district, police said.

Investigation Underway After Violent Robbery

Five people are believed to have been involved in the crime, and investigators have gathered important leads, they said.

"A breakthrough will be made soon. We cannot reveal further details at the moment in the interest of the investigation," SSP Partha P Das said.

Details Of The Attack On The Doctor's Family

Doctor Ranjit Saikia and his wife Ruprekha were allegedly attacked with iron rods during the robbery at their residence in the early hours of Friday. Their seven-year-old son was unharmed.

Police said Saikia is in stable condition, while Ruprekha remains critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati.

Police Response And Previous Incidents

Inspector General of Police Shivaprasad Ganjawala visited the crime scene on Friday night, while a forensic team collected evidence earlier in the day.

The family claimed a theft had taken place at the same house a few months ago. Valuables worth around Rs 27 lakh were stolen, and the accused were later arrested.

They also alleged possible political rivalry behind the latest attack, claiming that Saikia had links with the local Congress candidate.