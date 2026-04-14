Assam: Train Mows Down Buffalo Herd

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The impact was so severe that none of the buffaloes survived.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A herd of wild buffaloes was killed instantly after being hit by a speeding train in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

The accident occurred between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao stations in a forested hill section prone to wildlife movement.

The Lumding-Badarpur railway stretch has seen repeated wildlife fatalities, including elephant deaths in recent years.

Experts link rising incidents to habitat loss, inadequate fencing, and increasing railway expansion through ecologically sensitive zones.

Six animals killed instantly; fresh concerns over wildlife safety on railway tracks

A herd of wild buffaloes was run over by a speeding train in Assam's Dima Hasao district, killing all the animals on the spot in a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the growing conflict between wildlife and railway operations in the hill district.

According to railway and local sources, the accident occurred on Sunday between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao stations, when the animals strayed onto the tracks and were hit by an oncoming train.

The impact was so severe that none of the buffaloes survived.

Incident in ecologically sensitive hill section

Officials said the collision took place along the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, a route that cuts through forested and hilly terrain known for frequent animal movement.

The region has long been identified as vulnerable due to the absence of adequate fencing and monitoring systems.

Notably, this is the same stretch where several elephants were mowed down in the recent past, raising serious questions about railway safety measures in wildlife corridors.

Although the Northeast Frontier Railways have installed detection alarm systems in parts of the route, such mishaps continue to occur at regular intervals, causing concern among environmentalists.

A few days ago, a similar incident on April 6 along these vulnerable hill stretches had also resulted in multiple buffalo deaths, underlining the recurring nature of such accidents in the area.

Railway response and restoration

Following the latest mishap, railway personnel and teams from the Railway Protection Force rushed to the site to clear the tracks and restore normal movement.

Officials confirmed that train services were briefly affected but resumed after the carcasses were removed and safety checks completed.

No injuries to passengers or railway staff were reported.

Rising man-animal conflict

Experts say such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent in Assam's hill districts due to shrinking habitats and expanding infrastructure.

Encroachment into forest areas and lack of protective barriers along railway lines often lead animals onto tracks.

The repeated accidents within a short span have raised alarm among conservationists, who are calling for urgent mitigation measures to protect wildlife in the region.

Calls for preventive measures

Environmentalists and local residents have urged authorities to introduce safeguards such as early warning systems, stricter speed restrictions in vulnerable stretches, and the construction of dedicated animal corridors.

Railway officials, meanwhile, indicated that the incident would be reviewed and additional safety mechanisms may be considered to prevent recurrence.

The latest tragedy underscores the fragile balance between development and conservation in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where railway connectivity continues to intersect with critical wildlife habitats.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff