24 Elephants Killed By Trains In Assam In 5 Years

IMAGE: A dead elephant after it was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Hojai, Assam, December 20 2025. Photograph: Biki Das/Reuters

Seven elephants were killed in the wee hours of Saturday, December 20, 2025, after being hit by the Rajdhani Express in Assam's Nagaon district, once again drawing attention to the persistent threat posed by railway lines passing through elephant habitat.

The incident occurred on a forested stretch known for elephant movement, when the herd was crossing the tracks and was struck by the high-speed train.

Forest officials said the elephants died on the spot, making it one of the deadliest train-related wildlife accidents reported in the state in recent years.

The latest tragedy adds to a worrying pattern of elephant deaths on railway tracks in Assam.

Official data shows that two elephants were killed in train hits during 2019-2020, followed by five deaths in 2020-2021.

The toll rose to eight elephants in 2021-2022, while seven were killed in 2022-2023.

In 2023-2024, two elephants died after being struck by trains. With the latest incident, Assam's cumulative elephant deaths due to train hits during this period has reached 24.

IMAGE: Restoration work is underway after seven elephants were killed when a train hit a herd in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section in Hojai, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Among Indian states, Assam tops the list of elephant fatalities caused by train accidents, followed by Odisha, where 16 elephants were killed on railway tracks during the same corresponding period.

Conservationists and wildlife experts have repeatedly warned that railway tracks cutting through elephant corridors pose a serious risk, particularly during night and early morning hours when visibility is poor and elephant movement is frequent.

Despite advisories, signage and some speed restrictions, high-speed trains continue to operate on vulnerable stretches.

Environmental groups have called for stricter enforcement of speed limits in identified elephant corridors, installation of real-time animal detection and warning systems, and improved coordination between railway and forest departments.

Long-term measures such as construction of underpasses or realignment of tracks in critical habitat have also been urged.

Railway officials said the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s incident are being reviewed.

Wildlife experts, however, caution that unless urgent and sustained preventive measures are implemented, train-related elephant deaths will continue to remain a major conservation concern in the region.

