Elephant-train collision: Injured calf dies, toll rises to 8

The number of elephant deaths in a collision between a train and a herd of jumbos in Assam's Hojai district rose to eight, as a calf succumbed to its injuries on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Restoration work is underway where a Rajdhani Express hit a herd in the Jamunamukh–Kampur section in Assam's Hojai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured, after a herd of tuskers was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Changjurai village on Saturday.

"The calf, the only tusker which had survived the accident, died this morning while undergoing treatment at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga," Nagaon Division's Forest Ranger Shamim Akhtar told PTI.

She said the seven jumbos that were killed on the spot were buried near the accident site on Saturday after autopsy and other legal formalities.

Five coaches and the train's engine had also derailed, though no passenger was injured in the accident.

A 'caution order' for speed regulation was issued to the railway authorities for 12 hours from 5 pm on Saturday, which is a routine practice whenever animal movement is reported.

Other elephants of the herd, of which the eight were killed, continued to roam near the accident spot, the forest officer said.

“The jumbos are still in the area, and they had come out in search of food. Our forest department personnel are camping there,” Akhtar added.

The official said the two drivers were detained after the accident, but were released later on Saturday.

“A case has been registered, and the forest division is conducting its own probe,” she said.

The forest department has been instructed to conduct a detailed enquiry and secure wildlife corridors, she added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a report on the death of elephants.

Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister, also said all states have been asked to monitor elephant movement along the railway tracks.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans of West Bengal, Yadav said, "The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks. A report on elephant deaths in Assam has been sought."

He said coordination between train drivers and forest officials is essential.

"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said.

"A team was formed with the DRM Railways, DFO and local people as stakeholders in the area concerned in Assam and in every such locality where elephant habitat and train lines exist," Yadav said.

He said there are 1,100 elephant accident zones or hotspots in the country, where such preventive measures were being taken.

The minister said Rs 112 crore has been allotted for the Sundarbans for the Tiger project in West Bengal and Rs 344 crore for elephants in the last five years.

"But these funds remained mostly unutilised, he alleged.

While the Sunderbans attracts 9.5 lakh tourists annually, the Ranthambore tiger reserve witnesses Rs 18-19 lakh.

"Such a beautiful zone of 2,500 sq km area with rich biodiversity, over 250 bird species, apart from big cats, deer and crocodile, hasn't been projected properly. There must be a balance between ecological concerns and development. This should be looked into by the state," he said.