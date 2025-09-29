HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam seeks help from Singapore in Zubeen death case

Assam seeks help from Singapore in Zubeen death case

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 29, 2025 14:14 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure full cooperation from authorities in the case of singer Zubeen Garg's death.

IMAGE: Tezpur people lit candles and pray while demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, in Sonitpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said this will allow authorities to access case details and get help in bringing back the accused to ensure justice in Zubeen's death case.

In a post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, 'The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen.'

'Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice,' the post read.

 

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident.

His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on September 21.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Earlier, on September 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public not to spread rumours in the Zubeen Garg case.

In a post on X, Sarma appealed against using people's grief to circulate misinformation and unfounded claims about the Assamese singer's case.

He assured that the government would ensure justice is served.

"Have faith in our government. We will ensure justice is delivered in the case of our Beloved Zubeen. If we fail, please punish us. But don't use people's grief to fuel rumours and misinformation," Sarma said.

While assuring justice for the Assamese Singer, the state's Chief Minister warned that these rumours are meant to unsettle people and emphasised that the government wants to work for Zubeen with dedication.

He also asserted that if he fails, then people have the right to punish him.

