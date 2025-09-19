Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Accident

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zubeen Garg/Instagram

Singer Zubeen Garg, best known for the song Ya Ali, has passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The Northeast India Festival issued a statement, saying Zubeen suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

'He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,' the statement added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the passing of Garg with a heartfelt tribute.

'Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls.

'He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come,' Sarma tweeted.

'Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg,' Assam Minster Ashok Singhal tweeted.

'Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeenda was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.

'In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti."

'Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg,' former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora tweeted. 'His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend. #ZubeenGarg.'

One of his biggest Bollywood breakthroughs came with the song Ya Ali from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff