HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, passes away

Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2026 09:27 IST

x

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy, a key figure in West Bengal politics, has died due to cardiac arrest, marking the end of a significant era.

IMAGE: Mukul Roy was the close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a key figure in the Trinamool Congress. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.
  • Roy was a founder member of the TMC and later joined the BJP before returning to TMC.
  • He served as the railway minister in 2011 during the UPA-2 government.
  • Roy was an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency and a two-time Rajya Sabha member.

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday, his family said.

He was 71. 

Mukul Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.

Mukul Roy, a close confidante of Mamata

Mukul Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998.

Later, following differences with the party, he joined the BJP in 2017.

Mukul Roy's journey from TMC to BJP and return

Mukul Roy became an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but returned to the TMC after the polls.

During his long political career, he served as the railway minister in 2011 in the UPA-2 government, when the TMC was part of the Centre.

He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mukul Roy has dementia, Parkinson's disease: Doctors
Mukul Roy has dementia, Parkinson's disease: Doctors
Wasn't a part of TMC mentally: Mukul Roy
Wasn't a part of TMC mentally: Mukul Roy
HC disqualifies Mukul Roy as MLA under anti-defection law
HC disqualifies Mukul Roy as MLA under anti-defection law
Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?
Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?
Mamata's Bhabanipur sees high voter deletions
Mamata's Bhabanipur sees high voter deletions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Frozen Beauty! Sonamarg Glows Under a Magical Snow Cover3:45

Frozen Beauty! Sonamarg Glows Under a Magical Snow Cover

Netherlands Embassy marks Tulip Festival2:04

Netherlands Embassy marks Tulip Festival

Russia launches 50 missiles, 297 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine, tensions escalate2:18

Russia launches 50 missiles, 297 drones in overnight...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO