Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, passes away

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy, a key figure in West Bengal politics, has died due to cardiac arrest, marking the end of a significant era.

IMAGE: Mukul Roy was the close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a key figure in the Trinamool Congress. Photograph: ANI Photo

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday, his family said.

He was 71.

Mukul Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.

Mukul Roy, a close confidante of Mamata

Mukul Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998.

Later, following differences with the party, he joined the BJP in 2017.

Mukul Roy became an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but returned to the TMC after the polls.

During his long political career, he served as the railway minister in 2011 in the UPA-2 government, when the TMC was part of the Centre.

He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.