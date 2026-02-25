HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand

Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 25, 2026 10:10 IST

An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and forced to chant religious slogans after offering namaz near a temple in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, raising concerns about communal harmony and prompting a police investigation.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The victim, Shahid, was reportedly forced to chant religious slogans by the attackers.
  • A video of the assault has circulated on social media, prompting widespread condemnation.
  • Community leaders are calling for a thorough investigation and strict action against the accused to maintain communal harmony.
  • Police have appealed for peace and are conducting a medical examination of the victim, promising further legal action.

An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by some people and forced to chant religious slogans after he offered namaz on a vacant land in front of a temple in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the accused are seen thrashing the man with sticks and hurling abuses at him.

Row over namaz near temple 

The man, Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, offered namaz during the ongoing month of Ramzan in front of the Atriya Temple in Jagatpura.

Shahid said he has been working near the temple for several days and claimed that the land where he offered namaz is quite far from the temple.

After learning about the incident, members of the Muslim community accompanied Shahid to the local police station and filed a complaint.

They claimed that one of the accused has been convicted in a murder case and currently out on parole.

Reactions to the Incident

Temple manager Arvind Sharma said activities associated with any other religion will not be tolerated on the temple land, even if a case is filed against him.

Police reached the spot and appealed to both communities to maintain peace.

Shahid is undergoing a medical examination. Further legal action will be taken based on the complaint, police said.

Municipal Councillor Parvez Qureshi termed the incident unacceptable.

"This matter is extremely serious. Assaulting a person is unacceptable. If anyone had any objection (to namaz being offered), the administration should have been informed. We demand an impartial investigation and strict action against the culprits to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future," he said.

Congress leader Sofia Naz said the incident is detrimental to social harmony.

"Maintaining law and order in the state is the responsibility of the state government. Violence and forced chanting of slogans in the name of religion are against the spirit of the Constitution. The administration should take immediate action and provide justice to the victim," Naz said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
