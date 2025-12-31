Assam Couple Hacked To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion

'This area is gripped by superstition. Rumours about witchcraft lead to unfounded accusations and atrocities like this.'

A horrific incident shook No 1 Beloguri Munda village in the Howraghat area of Karbi Anglong district late on Tuesday night, when a couple was hacked and burnt alive by a mob of villagers who accused them of practising witchcraft, the Assam police said on Wednesday.

Gardi Birowa, 43, and her husband Mira Birowa, 33, were attacked with sharp weapons inside their home and, as they lay injured, the assailants set the house on fire.

The couple succumbed to their injuries and the blaze, according to police.

Local residents told investigators that they believed the Birowas were bringing misfortune and ill effects to the community -- an accusation rooted in superstition and fear.

Senior police and civil administration officials have reached the site and launched an investigation to track down the suspects.

"This area is still gripped by superstition. Rumours and misconceptions about witchcraft lead to unfounded accusations and, ultimately, atrocities like this," a police official said.

A deep-rooted social menace

Such brutal killings in the name of witchcraft are not isolated in Assam.

Over the years, scores of people -- overwhelmingly women -- have been branded as witches and subjected to violence, torture and even death in different parts of the state and across India.

According to government and civil society estimates, between 2000 and 2016 over 2,500 people were killed in witch hunts in India, with many more incidents going unreported.

In Assam specifically, historical data and research on social violence suggest that hundreds of cases of witch-hunting have been recorded over past decades, often stemming from deep-seated beliefs in supernatural powers and a lack of awareness.

Official figures from earlier studies show nearly 196 reported cases of witch-hunting violence between 1989 and 2014, though actual incidents are believed to be far higher.

Witch-hunting in Assam and other tribal regions is closely linked with local customs and fears, where individuals -- particularly women -- are blamed for illness, crop failure, deaths or misfortune in the community.

In many cases, economic rivalry, land disputes and personal enmity fuel such accusations under the guise of superstition.

Law and the fight against witch-hunting

To tackle this social blight, the Assam government enacted the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, which came into force in 2018.

This law specifically criminalises witch-hunting practices -- including identifying, calling out, stigmatising, accusing or inciting harm against someone as a witch -- and provides for penalties, protection and preventive measures.

Under this Act, witch-hunting is recognised as a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence, reflecting the state's attempt to deter such violence and protect vulnerable individuals from mob vigilantism.

Despite the legislation, incidents persist, underscoring challenges in implementation, awareness and deep-rooted cultural beliefs.

In May 2025, the Assam government also notified a broader policy to combat witch-hunting and other social crimes, aiming to strengthen prevention, protection and rehabilitation efforts across districts.

