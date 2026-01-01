HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Assam Man Gets Life For Raising Terror Module

Assam Man Gets Life For Raising Terror Module

By SABIR NISHAT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 11:16 IST

x

According to the NIA, Md Kamruj Zaman was found guilty of raising a local module of the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Assam during 2017-2018.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes..
 

A Pakistan-based terror conspiracy aimed at spreading fear in Assam has ended in a life sentence, with a special court in Guwahati convicting a key operative who helped set up a local module of a banned militant outfit.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Guwahati has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raising a module of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation in Assam to carry out terror activities.

The convict, Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Kamaruddin, was awarded three separate punishments under provisions of anti-terror legislation, with the maximum sentence being life imprisonment.

The court ordered that all three sentences will run concurrently.

Zaman was also fined Rs 5,000 in each case, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment stipulated in the event of default.

According to the NIA, Zaman was found guilty of raising a local module of the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Assam during 2017-2018.

The agency said the conspiracy was aimed at striking terror in the minds of people and destabilising peace in the region.

Investigations revealed that Zaman had recruited several individuals, including Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk, along with others, to further the objectives of the terror outfit.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against five accused in the case in March 2019.

During the trial, Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted.

The fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died due to illness while the trial was underway.

The conviction and sentencing underline continued efforts by investigating agencies to dismantle terror networks operating in the north east and prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold in the region.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

SABIR NISHAT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Himanta Warns Bangladesh Over Threats To North East
Himanta Warns Bangladesh Over Threats To North East
Assam Detains 7 Bangladeshis After Illegal Re-Entry
Assam Detains 7 Bangladeshis After Illegal Re-Entry
Assam: Row Over Reservation For Muslims
Assam: Row Over Reservation For Muslims
Assam Pushed Back 780 Illegal Immigrants
Assam Pushed Back 780 Illegal Immigrants
Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar
Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's Puri1:15

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's...

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 20261:07

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 2026

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar Temple4:34

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO