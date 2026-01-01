Assam Man Gets Life For Raising Terror Module

According to the NIA, Md Kamruj Zaman was found guilty of raising a local module of the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Assam during 2017-2018.

A Pakistan-based terror conspiracy aimed at spreading fear in Assam has ended in a life sentence, with a special court in Guwahati convicting a key operative who helped set up a local module of a banned militant outfit.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Guwahati has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raising a module of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation in Assam to carry out terror activities.

The convict, Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Kamaruddin, was awarded three separate punishments under provisions of anti-terror legislation, with the maximum sentence being life imprisonment.

The court ordered that all three sentences will run concurrently.

Zaman was also fined Rs 5,000 in each case, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment stipulated in the event of default.

According to the NIA, Zaman was found guilty of raising a local module of the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Assam during 2017-2018.

The agency said the conspiracy was aimed at striking terror in the minds of people and destabilising peace in the region.

Investigations revealed that Zaman had recruited several individuals, including Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk, along with others, to further the objectives of the terror outfit.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against five accused in the case in March 2019.

During the trial, Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted.

The fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died due to illness while the trial was underway.

The conviction and sentencing underline continued efforts by investigating agencies to dismantle terror networks operating in the north east and prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold in the region.

