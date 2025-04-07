HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Happens in big city: K'taka HM on molestation incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 07, 2025 14:33 IST

A big city like Bengaluru does witness incidents like molestation of women here and there though there is peace in the city due to police presence, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the wake of the alleged molestation of a woman, he said whenever such an incident happens, it draws public attention.

The minister said he gives instructions to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on a daily basis to strengthen patrolling and monitoring system. 

 

He was responding to the incident where a woman was molested in a secluded place in Suddaguntepalya.

"Police are working continuously round-the-clock ignoring rain and cold. That is why there is peace in Bengaluru. In a big city like Bengaluru, here and there incidents like this do take place," the Minister said.

He added that he regularly tells the police commissioner that they have to be alert, the beat system should be followed regularly and monitoring should be enhanced.

"I tell him that patrolling should happen in every area in a disciplined and effective way. We take action as per law. Beat system has to be made very effective. That is the reason that I directed the police commissioner about it," Parameshwara said.

According to police, two women were walking in the Bharathi Layout in the wee hours of April 3 when a man approached them and pushed one of them against the wall and molested her. He then fled the place.

Police have registered a case and have initiated investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
