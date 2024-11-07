Mentally challenged researcher abducted, gang-raped in Delhi, 3 held

An Odisha-based woman with mental illness, who has previously worked as a researcher, was kidnapped and gang-raped in the Sarai Kale Khan area of New Delhi last month and three men have been arrested for it, the police said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The victim is receiving treatment for her mental health condition at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi after the alleged gang rape on October 10.

She travelled to Delhi on May 9 without informing her family which has filed a missing person's report in Puri, they said.

The police said the woman has a postgraduate degree in social work from Utkal University of Culture, Bhubaneswar, has been a research fellow, and has over eight years of experience in the social sector.

She was rescued a day after the alleged rape when she gave an initial statement but could not cooperate further with the police investigation or the hospital staff due to her illness, they said.

Later, a police officer posing as a social worker, with the help of a native Odia speaker, gained her trust over time and gathered crucial information from her.

The first arrest was made on October 30 and subsequently, the other two accused were held.

According to the police, they received information regarding a woman lying injured and bleeding near Sarai Kale Khan area on October 11.

"The police immediately reached the spot, where the victim was found in a state of distress and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination and care. Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim disclosed to the attending doctor that she had been sexually assaulted by three people," deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

After her initial statement, the victim could not cooperate further with the investigation or hospital staff due to her illness, Singh said.

The police said she is a dedicated researcher and community leader with over eight years of experience in the social sector.

"While checking her profile, the team got to know that she is a postgraduate in social work from Utkal University of Culture in Bhubaneswar. She has actively contributed to various developmental organisations. She also worked as a research fellow at Kalinga Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS, Community Leader at Women Power for Sanitation Awareness, and Counsellor at One Stop Centre in Puri," the DCP said.

She travelled to Delhi on May 9 without informing her family, he said.

A missing person's report was registered by her parents on June 9 at Kumbharpada police station in Puri, he said.

The police said after the incident, she was not able to give any leads about the incident to the police.

"As she was not able to share vital clues, thus during the operation, special permission was taken from the management staff of AIIMS Trauma Centre, and a woman officer Sangeeta took cover as a social worker while a native Odia woman took cover as a nurse and they were assigned to take care of the victim to try to build trust and gather crucial information from her," the DCP said.

He said that Sangeeta won over her trust and was able to get some important details from the victim -- the involvement of an unknown autorickshaw driver who allegedly dumped her after the rape and two other persons, one of who had a physical handicap.

The victim was unable to reveal other crucial details regarding the time and place of the incident due to her mental health challenges and trauma from the incident, he said.

With the limited details, a comprehensive site plan was developed and 700 CCTVs were identified that could give more information. More than 150 suspected autorickshaws were also checked to nab the accused, he said, adding that 10 police teams were involved in it.

On October 30, police arrested Prabhu Mahto, and subsequently, Pramod Babu and Mohammad Shamsul were also identified and arrested on November 2 and November 4, respectively, the officer said.

During interrogation, Pramod said that on October 10, he noticed a woman sitting close to the Old Delhi railway station. He allegedly made a plan with Shamsul, a beggar who had a physical handicap, to sexually assault the girl, assuming that she was mentally unsound and an easy target, the DCP said.

They allegedly forcibly dragged her to a deserted area to commit the crime.

The incident was witnessed by Prabhu Mahto, who also allegedly raped her. Mahto, then, dumped the victim near Sarai Kale Khan and fled, the DCP said.