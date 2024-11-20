News
Lover, his friends gang-rape Andhra law student; film act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 20, 2024 13:28 IST
Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

IMAGE: Students protest against Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, on August 31, 2024. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused were arrested for allegedly raping the law student and also recording the act to blackmail her later, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 70(1), 77, 351(2), 69 and 75(1), including Section 67 (A) of IT Act 2000 to 2008.

 

"All four accused (were) arrested and remanded. The victim's boyfriend (Vamsi) and his three close friends are the accused," Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said.

According to police, the prime accused, Vamsi and the law student were in a relationship for more than a year and on August 13, 2024 he took the girl to his friend's room in Krishna Nagar in the port city, where she was sexually assaulted.

Later, other accused reached the spot and filmed the intimate moments of Vamsi and the girl, police said.

With the help of the girl's boyfriend, the accused persons threatened the law student with her obscene videos and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After months of harassment, the girl attempted suicide on November 18, but was rescued by her father. She then shared her ordeal with the family.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police leading to the arrest of the four on Tuesday, police added.

