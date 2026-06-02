Assam Girls Missing From Guwahati Rescued In Howrah

Four girls who went missing from Guwahati, Assam, were successfully rescued from Howrah, West Bengal, thanks to the swift action of local police forces.

Key Points Four girls missing from Basistha, Guwahati, were rescued from Howrah, West Bengal.

The girls went missing on Monday morning, prompting a police investigation.

A coordinated effort between Assam and West Bengal Police led to the successful rescue within 24 hours.

A team from Basistha police station is travelling to Howrah to bring the girls back to Guwahati.

Four girls, who went missing from Basistha area in Assam's Guwahati, have been rescued from West Bengal's Howrah on Tuesday, police said.

Swift Police Action in Missing Girls Case

The parents of the minors, in a complaint filed at Basistha police station, had said that the girls left together on Monday morning and did not return home thereafter.

"As a result of the coordinated efforts by a team of the Basistha police station and the West Bengal Police, all four missing minor girls were successfully traced within 24 hours from Howrah," an officer said.

A team from Basistha police station is proceeding to Howrah to complete the necessary legal formalities and bring the girls back, he said.