Assam arrests 17 for praising Delhi blast on social media

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that so far 17 people have been arrested for directly or indirectly lauding the Delhi blast.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photom

The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach on this, the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

'We are examining over 100 social media posts and wherever we find clear encouragement or connection towards terrorism, we have arrested them and we will continue to do so till we crack the entire ecosystem,' he said.

Later during the media briefing after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that the situation in Assam is very different from the terror modules that led to the blast in Delhi.

'In Assam, Muslims are in majority in several districts while Hindus are in minority and seek their protection,' he said.

'The fight here is very different and the facts emerging about 'doctor jihad' in Delhi, Haryana and UP cannot be compared to the challenges here,' he said.

They (Muslims) are in the driving seat in many districts and villages and they have control in several sectors like hospitals and even the media, Sarma claimed.

"In connection with the offensive social media posts following the Delhi blast, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far," Sarma posted on X.

Assam Police remain uncompromising against those who glorify violence, Sarma asserted.

The chief minister on Wednesday said he has instructed the police to arrest those who have welcomed the blast in their social media posts.

"We will investigate their links and if we find that anyone has links with Bangladesh or any other country, we will take very tough action against them," the CM said.

Minors and those who were unaware that their devices were used to make such posts will not be arrested, but those responsible will not be spared, Sarma said.

He said that many are deleting their posts now, but "we have taken the screenshots and will be tough in this regard".

He alleged that it was the same set of people who were protesting at Zubeen Kshetra against the government and were now putting up social media posts welcoming the Delhi blast.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others.