Home  » News » Delhi blast perpetrators will face strictest punishment: Amit Shah

Delhi blast perpetrators will face strictest punishment: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 13, 2025 21:26 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the punishment for those behind the blast in Delhi will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack again.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a review meeting on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials, in New Delhi, November 11, 2025. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Shah was speaking, through video link, at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

 

His scheduled visit to the state was cancelled in the aftermath of the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed 13 lives.

"All those who committed this cowardly act and those behind it will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. The Government of India and Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring this," Shah was quoted as saying in an official release.

He also expressed deep condolences for the families of the victims of the blast, it said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this terrorist act will definitely be fulfilled," Shah said, as per the Press Information Bureau release.

"Punishment for the perpetrators of the Delhi terror attack will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack in our country," he added.

Under Modi's leadership, the entire world has recognized India's fight against terrorism over the past 11 years, and the prime minister is at the forefront of leading this fight globally, he said.

Shah was to visit Gujarat on Thursday to inaugurate a book fair in Ahmedabad and later attend the Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant inauguration function of Dudhsagar Dairy. However, his visit was cancelled following the high-intensity car explosion in the national capital that killed at least 13 persons.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
