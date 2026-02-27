HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam CM Orders Action After Eviction Notice Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 22:54 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma orders arrests and establishes a permanent police camp after an attack on officials serving eviction notices to alleged encroachers in Guwahati, signaling a firm stance against illegal settlements.

Key Points

  • Assam CM orders arrests after police and officials were attacked while serving eviction notices in Azara.
  • Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the attack on officials during the eviction notice service.
  • A permanent police camp will be established in Azara to address encroachment issues.
  • The Assam government is committed to evicting encroachers, particularly in tribal belts and block areas.
  • CM Sarma claims the illegal settlers are not indigenous people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said 16 people have been arrested at Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati for allegedly attacking police and other officials who had gone to serve eviction notices to encroachers.

He said a permanent police camp is being set up in the area and asserted that all encroachers, who are 'unknown people', will be evicted.

 

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma said, "Notice was being served to these 'unknown people' when the latter attacked our police and district administration personnel."

Sarma maintained that police had gone to serve notice to a section of people in Azara area, which falls under his constituency, when they were attacked.

"Even after 1.5 lakh bighas of land have been evicted in the state, encroachers continue to fight it. If BJP is not there in our state, they will not follow any rules and regulations," he claimed.

He maintained that the illegal settlers are "not indigenous people, but all unknown individuals".

Sarma, who also holds the Home department, said he directed action against the attackers, and about 16 have already been arrested.

"A permanent police camp will be set up there, and law will be tough against encroachers in the tribal belt and block areas," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
