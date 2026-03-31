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Home » News » Ashwini Bhide becomes BMC's 1st woman commissioner

Ashwini Bhide becomes BMC's 1st woman commissioner

March 31, 2026 16:02 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a historic moment for Mumbai's civic governance.

Ashwini Bhide

IMAGE: Ashwini Bhide will continue her role as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, overseeing the city's metro expansion. Photograph: @AshwiniBhide/X

Key Points

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide was on Tuesday appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, an official said.

She will take charge from Bhushan Gagrani, who retires on Tuesday, the official said.

The Mumbai civic body, set up in 1872, is one of the oldest local self-governing bodies in India.

Bhide's Background and Experience

Bhide, a 1995 batch IAS officer was the Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office and has handled many key infrastructure projects.

An official notification said she will also continue holding charge as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, where she was instrumental in expansion of the city's metro network.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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