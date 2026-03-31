Ashwini Bhide becomes BMC's 1st woman commissioner

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Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a historic moment for Mumbai's civic governance.

IMAGE: Ashwini Bhide will continue her role as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, overseeing the city's metro expansion. Photograph: @AshwiniBhide/X

Key Points Ashwini Bhide becomes the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Bhide succeeds Bhushan Gagrani, who is retiring from the position.

The BMC, established in 1872, is one of India's oldest local self-governing bodies.

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide was on Tuesday appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, an official said.

She will take charge from Bhushan Gagrani, who retires on Tuesday, the official said.

The Mumbai civic body, set up in 1872, is one of the oldest local self-governing bodies in India.

Bhide's Background and Experience

Bhide, a 1995 batch IAS officer was the Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office and has handled many key infrastructure projects.

An official notification said she will also continue holding charge as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, where she was instrumental in expansion of the city's metro network.