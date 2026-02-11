HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » BJP's Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as Mumbai mayor, Sena's Ghadi deputy mayor

BJP's Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as Mumbai mayor, Sena's Ghadi deputy mayor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 14:38 IST

x

Ritu Tawde of the BJP has been elected as the new Mumbai Mayor, marking a historic moment as the party secures the position after 44 years in the BMC.

IMAGE: BJP's Ritu Tawde elected as the new Mayor of Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The BJP secures the Mumbai Mayor's post after a gap of 44 years, highlighting a shift in the city's political landscape.
  • The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance holds a majority in the BMC, ensuring a smooth election process.
  • The recent BMC elections saw the BJP emerge as the single-largest party, solidifying its position in Mumbai's civic administration.

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde was elected mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi became the deputy mayor.

Both Tawde and Ghadi were elected unopposed in a special meeting of the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

 

After the election process was completed at the BMC headquarters, Tawde took charge as the 78th mayor of Mumbai amid sloganeering from both the ruling and opposition party corporators.

Fadnavis, Shinde attend the Ceremony 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, were present during the ceremony. They congratulated the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor.

Tawade is a corporator from Ward 132, while Ghadi was elected from Ward 5 in the January 15 civic elections.

In the absence of an elected general body, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had been overseeing the day-to-day affairs of the civic corporation since March 2022.

BJP Secures Mayor Post After 44 Years

With Tawde's elevation, the BJP has secured the mayor's post in the country's richest civic body after a gap of 44 years. She is the second mayor from the BJP in Mumbai.

Earlier, Gagrani conducted the election process in the BMC's historic Committee Hall in his capacity as the state-appointed presiding officer.

Ahead of the proceedings, corporators of the BJP and Shiv Sena gathered at Hutatma Chowk to pay floral tributes before proceeding to the BMC headquarters.

BMC Election Results

In the polls to the 227-member BMC last month, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while Shiv Sena won 29 seats. The ruling alliance, with a combined strength of 118 corporators, was past the halfway mark of 114 and was well placed to secure the mayor's post.

The Shiv Sena-UBT, which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar, won six and one seat, respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Thackeray era ends; BJP's Tawde to become Mumbai mayor
Thackeray era ends; BJP's Tawde to become Mumbai mayor
'Devendra Fadnavis Is King of Kings'
'Devendra Fadnavis Is King of Kings'
'Uddhav Has Emerged As Mumbai's Tiger'
'Uddhav Has Emerged As Mumbai's Tiger'
Shinde-Uddhav Senas join hands against BJP in Maha ZP poll
Shinde-Uddhav Senas join hands against BJP in Maha ZP poll
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted promoting 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'1:51

Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted promoting 'Do...

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts1:07

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi1:36

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO