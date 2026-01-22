HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai to get woman mayor; Sena-UBT opposes lottery process

Mumbai to get woman mayor; Sena-UBT opposes lottery process

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 14:28 IST

x

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies in the state were held on January 15. 

IMAGE: Elected corporators of Shiv Sena-UBT at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The lottery determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories
  • Once the category is announced, eligible candidates file their nominations
  • Shiv Sena-UBT leader Kishori Pednekar claimed that the rules to arrive at this decision were changed without informing anyone

Mumbai's next mayor will be a woman from the general category, as determined by a lottery conducted by the Maharashtra Urban Development Department on Thursday, an official said.

The procedure was, however, opposed by Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who claimed that the rules to arrive at this decision were changed without informing anyone.

 

She said the last two mayors were from the general category, so the new mayor should have been from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) or the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

"We condemn the way the procedure (of lottery) was conducted," Pednekar said.

The lottery determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories. Once the category is announced, eligible candidates file their nominations.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies in the state were held on January 15.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Mumbai mayor to be from...': Shinde meets new corporators
'Mumbai mayor to be from...': Shinde meets new corporators
Mayor post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde
Mayor post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde
'Uddhav Has Emerged As Mumbai's Tiger'
'Uddhav Has Emerged As Mumbai's Tiger'
Is BJP Planning Op Kamal Against Shinde, Pawar?
Is BJP Planning Op Kamal Against Shinde, Pawar?
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar Serves Ultimate Boss Lady Vibes0:47

Bhumi Pednekar Serves Ultimate Boss Lady Vibes

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment2:41

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment

Karnataka Guv walks out of Legislative Assembly without completing address0:42

Karnataka Guv walks out of Legislative Assembly without...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO