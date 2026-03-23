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Raj Thackeray Condemns Exploitation of Women Amidst Godman Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 23:53 IST

Following the arrest of a self-styled godman for rape, Raj Thackeray strongly condemns the exploitation of women in the name of divine power, warning of dire consequences for Maharashtra if such practices continue.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Raj Thackeray criticises the exploitation of women under the guise of divine power following a godman's arrest.
  • Thackeray highlights Maharashtra's history of opposing superstition and advocating for rationality.
  • He points out the irony of legislators who supported the anti-superstition Bill potentially being implicated in the godman case.
  • Thackeray warns that Maharashtra is doomed if the exploitation of women in the name of divine power is not stopped.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday said if women are being exploited in the name of divine powers and with blessings of those in power, then nothing is more serious than this, comments coming after a self-styled godman's arrest for rape.

Nashik-based 'godman' Ashok Kharat, arrested last week, is facing charges of raping and sexually exploiting women.

 

In a post on X, Thackeray said Maharashtra has always raised voice against superstition and in favour of rationality.

This is why an anti-superstition Bill was passed in the Maharashtra Assembly in December 2013, he pointed out.

Many of the MLAs who supported that Bill back then are legislators today too, and many of them might be implicated in the Kharat case, the MNS leader maintained.

What an unfortunate contradiction this is, and it is indicative of how much Maharashtra has declined, he bemoaned.

"If women are being exploited in the name of divine powers and with blessings of those in power, then nothing is more serious than this. And if this is not stopped in time, then consider Maharashtra doomed," Thackeray warned.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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