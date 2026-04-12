Asha Bhosle's last rites to be performed with state honours on Monday

India mourns the death of Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer whose iconic voice shaped Bollywood music for decades, as she passes away at 92.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays his last respects to veteran singer, Padma Vibhushan, and Maharashtra Bhushan Asha Bhosle at her residence, in Mumbai, April 12, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key Points Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer, has passed away at the age of 92 due to chest infection and exhaustion.

The Maharashtra state government will honour Asha Bhosle with a state funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Bhosle, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards, was known for her genre-defying voice and contributions to Hindi playback singing.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister and other state officials paid their respects to the legendary singer at her residence.

The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with state honours.

Bhosle, who not only survived in the shadow of her sister's greatness but stepped out of it with a genre-defying voice to create her own universe in Hindi playback singing, died on Sunday. She was 92.

She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had said.

Later in the day, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel from the hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid last respects to Bhosle at her residence and offered floral tributes in the evening.

Ashatai, as the legendary singer was popularly known, was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with MLAs Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, also paid their respects.

"Asha Bhosle will be accorded a state funeral, which will take place at 4 pm on April 13," Shelar said.

Earlier in the day, the singer's son, Anand, had said that people can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived.

"Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," he told reporters.