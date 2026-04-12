'She will remain timeless': Sachin Tendulkar eulogises Asha Bhosle

Sachin Tendulkar pens an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle, honouring her enduring impact on music and culture.

IMAGE: Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar with Asha Bhosle back in 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle after her passing.

Tendulkar described her death as a "deeply sad day for India and music lovers worldwide".

He revealed a personal bond, calling Asha Bhosle "family".

Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle who passed away on Sunday.

Tendulkar posted a moving eulogy on his X handle.

'A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world,' he wrote.

'For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai,' he added.