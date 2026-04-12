Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, celebrated for her unmatched versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at 92, leaving behind an incredible musical legacy that redefined Hindi cinema's soundscape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/ Instagram

Key Points Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure after being admitted for chest infection and exhaustion.

Ashaji's career spanned over eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs, making her one of the longest-performing singers globally.

Known for her unmatched versatility, Ashaji carved her own identity in Hindi playback singing, excelling in various genres from peppy numbers to ghazals.

She was a recipient of numerous accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, recognising her immense contribution to Indian music.

Asha Bhosle, who not only survived in the shadow of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's greatness but stepped out of it with a genre-defying voice to create her own universe in Hindi playback singing, died on Sunday. She was 92.

She was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

"She passed way due to multi organ failure a few minutes ago," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

A Legacy of Versatility and Longevity

Ashaji, who got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 when she was 16 and later in life married collaborator and composer R D Burman, is survived by her son Anand and grandchildren.

The songstress, who got listeners jiving to Aaja, Aaja just as skilfully as she got them mourn lost love in Chain Se Ham Ko Kabhi, and her sister Lataji ruled the Hindi playback singing world for seven decades with virtually every movie song recorded in Bollywood for female leads using their voices.

Ashaji herself sang for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs. Her first song was in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film Majha Bal. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her the longest performing singers in global music history. Her voice remained steady and its timbre fresh, even when she was singing at the age of 80.

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 also at the age of 92.

Defining Her Own Musical Identity

While Lata Mangeshkar was the go-to choice for music director Madan Mohan, the master of melody and ghazals, Ashaji was equally accomplished in that genre, and is still remembered for her ghazals in Umrao Jaan. She won a National Film award for the movie.

She established her own identity, partnering first with O P Nayyar for his rhythmic, peppy songs and later with R D Burman for songs inspired by cabarets, romance, lament and every other emotive tonality.

Iconic Songs and Global Recognition

Among Ashaji's most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Ankhon Ki Masti, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab to Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main, among others. She was the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ASHA@90: Live in concert, in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Born on September 8, 1935 in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar just like her sister was. Music was perhaps in her destiny. Of the four sisters, LataMangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were playback singers. Meena Khadilkar is a music composer as is their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Ashaji was also a successful entrepreneur and ran the popular restaurant Asha in Dubai and the UK.

She won multiple awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan, National Awards and other music honours.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff