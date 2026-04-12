Asha Bhosle always had a close relationship with Sachin Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Asha Bhosle's last public appearance was at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception on March 5, just over a month before her passing at 92.

Ashaji shared a close relationship with Sachin Tendulkar, who admired her music.

Both Ashaji and Sachin were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in the same year, signifying their parallel national recognition.

Asha Bhosle, who passed into the ages on April 12, led an active life right till the end.

The 92-year-old songstress' last public appearance was at the wedding reception of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, just over a month before she passed.

A close bond over the years

When Ashaji made her acting debut in 2013's Mai, Sachin was at hand to cheer her at its music launch.

'I have grown up listening to her music. In fact, my favourite is In Aankho Ki Masti Ke (Umrao Jaan), which she sang for me and my wife,' Sachin had once said about his 'Ashatai'.

Interestingly, both Asha and Sachin were awarded the Padma Vibhushan in the same year.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff