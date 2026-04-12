HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 14:53 IST

x

Asha Bhosle always had a close relationship with Sachin Tendulkar.

Asha Bhosle

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points

  • Asha Bhosle's last public appearance was at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception on March 5, just over a month before her passing at 92.
  • Ashaji shared a close relationship with Sachin Tendulkar, who admired her music.
  • Both Ashaji and Sachin were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in the same year, signifying their parallel national recognition.

Asha Bhosle, who passed into the ages on April 12, led an active life right till the end.

The 92-year-old songstress' last public appearance was at the wedding reception of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, just over a month before she passed.

A close bond over the years

When Ashaji made her acting debut in 2013's Mai, Sachin was at hand to cheer her at its music launch.

'I have grown up listening to her music. In fact, my favourite is In Aankho Ki Masti Ke (Umrao Jaan), which she sang for me and my wife,' Sachin had once said about his 'Ashatai'.

Interestingly, both Asha and Sachin were awarded the Padma Vibhushan in the same year.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
90 UNFORGETTABLE Asha Bhosle Songs
90 UNFORGETTABLE Asha Bhosle Songs
MUST WATCH! Asha Bhosle Sparkles At 90
MUST WATCH! Asha Bhosle Sparkles At 90
My mother, Asha Bhosle
My mother, Asha Bhosle
10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To
10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over Bengal Violence1:41

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over...

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at Mahakaleshwar1:19

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at...

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in Pakistan for Iran Talks0:40

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO