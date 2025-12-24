HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » As if it was Russia-Ukaine alliance: Fadnavis' dig at Thackerays

As if it was Russia-Ukaine alliance: Fadnavis' dig at Thackerays

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 16:48 IST

x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday downplayed the alliance of the parties led by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj, saying it will not make any significant difference and that their coming together was an attempt for their own political survival.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray announce the alliance of their parties ahead of the BMC elections. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Ending months of speculation, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced the alliance of their parties ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Talking to reporters here after the announcement, CM Fadnavis said, "Their track record is of corruption and self-interest. Their alliance is for their own political survival and it will not make any significant political difference. It is childish if anyone thinks otherwise. People will not get swayed."

 

'Mumbai will stand firm with our government. People will see Mahayuti government's performance, its vision for the future and for ensuring that Marathi people get homes in the city," Fadnavis said.

The CM mocked the hype around the joint press conference of the Thackeray cousins in Mumbai, saying it was much ado about nothing.

"The television news channels were reporting as if it was the Russia-Ukaine alliance,' he said.

"Thackerays are not the lone representatives of Marathi people and Mumbai," Fadnavis said, adding that it was because of their ego that the citizens of Mumbai have gone away from them.

'Uddhav Thackeray will have to give a reply on 25 years of the civic misrule. Old sins cannot be washed away. I am a born Hindutvawadi and will die like that. I am not the one to wear saffron robes and change political stands for votes," Fadnavis attacked the Sena-UBT chief.

"People of Mumbai and Maharashtra are Hindutvawadi, and those who indulge in appeasement and deviate from Hindutva ideology have seen the result in the assembly elections. Our Hindutva is not narrow-minded. It is the Indian way of life," he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the BMC for more than two decades.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said "Marathi voters" were asking why Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had split up earlier.

"No Marathi person had demanded the formation of a separate party (when Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena)," he said.

Shelar also recalled Raj Thackeray's statements while forming the MNS, when he had claimed that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had been surrounded by a "coterie" that created distance between the uncle and nephew.

"Today, Marathi people are asking Raj Thackeray to name those people who allegedly created this distance with Balasaheb," he said.

Raj had also termed these people a bunch of clerks, Shelar said, seeking to know who these 'clerks' were.

"And why is Raj Thackeray now shaking hands with and embracing the same people?" the BJP leader asked.

Raj Thackeray had publicly played videos criticising BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, accusing them of not fulfilling promises, he recalled.

"We have preserved many such video clips of Raj Thackeray's speeches attacking the Shiv Sena leadership after he quit the party," Shelar warned.

The new-found bonhomie between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray was driven by political insecurity, he claimed. "When the BJP challenged the Thackerays' monopoly over Mumbai, both Uddhav and Raj felt threatened. For their own political survival, they have now come together," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Marathi Votes Won't Save Thackerays'
'Marathi Votes Won't Save Thackerays'
'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls
'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls
Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll
Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll
'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj'
'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Jackie Steals the Show With His Iconic Plant Look at Eshaan Roshan's Wedding Reception1:06

Jackie Steals the Show With His Iconic Plant Look at...

Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Spotted Together in Same Car0:47

Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Spotted Together in Same Car

Hrithik Roshan and Sons Grace Eshaan Roshan's Wedding Reception0:40

Hrithik Roshan and Sons Grace Eshaan Roshan's Wedding...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO