Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS faces drubbing in BEST credit society poll

The Shiv Sena-UBT-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena panel has lost all 21 seats in the election to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, a platform where the two parties came together, sparking buzz about a pan-Maharashtra alliance.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared the stage in Mumbai last month.

Suhas Samant, president of the BEST Kamgar Sena (aligned with the Sena-UBT), told PTI on Wednesday that the "defeat of all its 21 candidates was shocking."

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena-UBT, headed by cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, respectively, came together on one platform to contest the election, seen as a precursor to a possible alliance between the two parties.

Voting was held on Monday for election to the high-profile cooperative credit society linked to employees of Mumbai civic undertaking BEST. Counting begun on Tuesday and continued till late night.

The rival panel of Shashank Rao bagged the maximum 14 seats.

"Money prevailed in this election," Samant claimed.

The Shiv Sena-UBT and the MNS formed a panel named 'Utkarsh' and fielded 21 candidates for the polls. The Shiv Sena-UBT fielded 18 candidates, the MNS two, while one was from the Association of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes aligned with them.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande on Monday alleged that money was being used to lure voters in the BEST credit society.

The poll came amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena-UBT the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, including the influential and cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Leaders of the Sena-UBT and the MNS had said the latter did not have enough strength in the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking, but this poll gave the two parties a platform to test their joint clout ahead of the much wider elections to urban and rural local bodies.

It also helped send a political message to people about the unity of the two parties, they added.

BJP MLC's Prasad Lad had announced 'Sahakar Samruddhi' panel for the cooperative credit society polls.

There were five panels in the fray, including one of union leader Shashank Rao, an official earlier said.

There was also the union owing allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd has the civic undertaking's existing and former employees as members, who form the electoral college.

The credit society has more than 15,000 members and, for years, was dominated by BEST Kamgar Sena, which is aligned with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT.