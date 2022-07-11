News
As EPS and OPS groups clash, Stalin's govt seals AIADMK headquarters

As EPS and OPS groups clash, Stalin's govt seals AIADMK headquarters

Source: PTI
July 11, 2022 13:37 IST
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam headquarters in Chennai was sealed by authorities on Monday following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) in and around the party office.

IMAGE: Posters and banners lie damaged after a clash broke out between supporters of E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on the streets ahead of the AIADMK general council meeting, Chennai, July 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI Pic Service

While OPS walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach the court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, 'M G R Maaligai’.

 

The action was taken in the wake of violence, authorities said, adding that everyone inside the party office was moved away by the police. Senior police and revenue officials were at the spot.

Groups of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters in downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah.

Palaniswami openly slammed Panneerselvam as the “stooge” of the ruling DMK and blamed him for the violence and said OPS has taken away records from party office and the office chamber used by late party supremo J Jayalalithaa was broken open.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said the police was petitioned in advance seeking protection to thte party office and their fears have become now come true. He blamed Panneerselvam and his supporters for the violence and hit out at the state government for sealing the party office.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
